Toggle navigation
1071 KISS FM - Sioux City's #1 Hit Music Station
1071 KISS FM - Sioux City's #1 Hit Music Station
Blogs
Full Schedule
Elvis Duran (5am-9am)
Ryan Seacrest (10am-2pm)
Rob Powers (2pm-7pm)
EJ(7pm-MID)
JoJo Wright (MID-5am)
WEEKENDS
Brady
Letty B
Most Requested Live w/Romeo
Club Kane (Sunday Nights)
Music/Media
Trending Now!
Snap Shots
Entertainment News
Celebrity News
Weird News
National News
Current Weather
Elvis Duran Phone Taps
Area Events
KISS FM Photos
Connect
Listen on iheartradio
KISS FM on Facebook
Join us on Twitter
Events Calendar
Community Events
Parent's Survival Guide
iHeartMedia Communities
Advertise on KISS
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
These Engaged Celebs Can’t Wait To Say 'I Do'
Listen Starting 2/6 for the Love Bug "Honk" to Win 2 Free World Tour Buffets!
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
The 1071 KISS FM Morning Show! Weekdays Starting at 5am!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 10pm
Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Prop Bet ... Smart Money's On 'Cleavage'
Diddy Undergoes Third Knee Surgery In A Year, Was Told He'd 'Never Run Again'
Selena Gomez Teases New Song On Instagram (VIDEOS)
Twenty One Pilots - Heavydirtysoul (Video)
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
Attention World: Justin Bieber Is Back On Instagram
Drake Calls Rihanna a "Queen", and Reunites With Nicki Minaj & Lil' Wayne
Mariah Carey Burns Dress For Wedding With James Packer (VIDEO)
Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism
Frank Ocean's Dad Calls Tyler, The Creator A 'Devil Worshiper' In Lawsuit...
The Weeknd Teases His Upcoming Collaboration With H&M
Mean Tweets NFL Edition
x
See Full Playlist
1071 KISS FM
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 1071 KISS FM to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.